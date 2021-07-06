Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 28.72% over last one month compared to 8.25% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 1.58% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 910.4. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.95% to quote at 2647.63. The index is down 8.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 5% and Tata Power Company Ltd lost 0.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 62.37 % over last one year compared to the 45.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 8732 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47550 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 306.1 on 24 Jul 2020.

