Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 25.45 points or 0.9% at 2849.02 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.83%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.35%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.85%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.44%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.18%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.96%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.54%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.07%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 59.89 or 0.11% at 52939.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.45 points or 0.2% at 15865.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.2 points or 0.66% at 25935.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.24 points or 0.66% at 7999.85.

On BSE,1900 shares were trading in green, 779 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

