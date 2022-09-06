Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 124.73 points or 0.55% at 22918.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 7.63%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 5.86%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 4.23%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.82%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 2.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 2.05%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.79%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 1.72%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.72%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.62%).

On the other hand, Poly Medicure Ltd (down 1.72%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 1.51%), and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (down 1.43%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.53 or 0% at 59243.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.6 points or 0.06% at 17676.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.7 points or 0.14% at 29096.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.33 points or 0.24% at 9028.15.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)