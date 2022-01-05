Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 67.85 points or 0.81% at 8396.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 6.89%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 3.72%),Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (up 3.28%),Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 3.12%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 1.49%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 1.31%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.3%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 1.27%), and Yes Bank Ltd (up 1.24%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 3.83%), Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (down 2.25%), and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 2.08%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27.55 or 0.05% at 59883.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.05% at 17814.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.01 points or 0.05% at 29911.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.68 points or 0.01% at 8909.4.

On BSE,1455 shares were trading in green, 1445 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

