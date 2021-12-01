Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd and National Fertilizer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2021.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd surged 7.68% to Rs 392.05 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd spiked 6.98% to Rs 700. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33504 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 421.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12763 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd added 6.54% to Rs 522.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22863 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd advanced 6.03% to Rs 51.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70063 shares in the past one month.

