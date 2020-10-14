Isgec successfully commissions modified boiler for Hindalco

Isgec Heavy Engineering has successfully commissioned a combustion modification project for the 150 MW Boiler for Hindalco Industries at their Aditya Aluminium Unit in Sambhalpur, Odisha.

The project involved the complete modification of the combustion system of a tangentially fired boiler in order to drastically reduce NOx emissions in line with the revised and more stringent norms issued by the Ministry of Environment & Forests.

Isgec executed this project in collaboration with BHI FW Corpn., USA.

The scope of the project included design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, transportation, construction, commissioning, and performance guarantee testing.

The site work at the project was initiated in December 2019 and the performance guarantee test successfully conducted in the initial days of the Covid19 lockdown, in March 2020. Now that India is in unlock phase, the modified boiler has been successfully commissioned.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)