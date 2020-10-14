Isgec successfully commissions modified boiler for Hindalco

Isgec Heavy Engineering has successfully commissioned a combustion modification project for the 150 MW Boiler for Hindalco Industries at their Aditya Aluminium Unit in Sambhalpur, Odisha.
The project involved the complete modification of the combustion system of a tangentially fired boiler in order to drastically reduce NOx emissions in line with the revised and more stringent norms issued by the Ministry of Environment & Forests.
Isgec executed this project in collaboration with BHI FW Corpn., USA.
The scope of the project included design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, transportation, construction, commissioning, and performance guarantee testing.
The site work at the project was initiated in December 2019 and the performance guarantee test successfully conducted in the initial days of the Covid19 lockdown, in March 2020. Now that India is in unlock phase, the modified boiler has been successfully commissioned.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU