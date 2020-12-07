Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Slips 1.47%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 11.35% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 7.8% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd fell 1.47% today to trade at Rs 327.5. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.3% to quote at 28186.39. The index is up 11.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.81% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 12.85 % over last one year compared to the 11.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd has added 6% over last one month compared to 11.35% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 7.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7259 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 339 on 03 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 177.9 on 23 Mar 2020.

