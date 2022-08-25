Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6912 shares

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2022.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd registered volume of 20.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.27% to Rs.81.20. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 79.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.01% to Rs.58.05. Volumes stood at 8.4 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 31.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.97% to Rs.43.35. Volumes stood at 14.8 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 54.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.129.10. Volumes stood at 70.89 lakh shares in the last session.

