Kolte Patil Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2022.

Time Technoplast Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2022.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd spiked 13.24% to Rs 312.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11016 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd surged 11.75% to Rs 119.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd soared 9.22% to Rs 43.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd advanced 8.64% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd spurt 8.27% to Rs 81.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)