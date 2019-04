Indiabulls Real Estate appoints directors

with effect from 31 March 2019

Real Estate has appointed Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a retired IAS & Ex-Chief Secretary, of NCT (DIN:02167497), and Mr. Gurinder Singh, a retired IPS (DIN:08183046), as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company for a period of three years, w.e.f. 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)