Business Standard

Indiabulls Real Estate appoints directors

Capital Market 

with effect from 31 March 2019

Indiabulls Real Estate has appointed Praveen Kumar Tripathi, a retired IAS & Ex-Chief Secretary, Govt of NCT Delhi (DIN:02167497), and Mr. Gurinder Singh, a retired IPS (DIN:08183046), as Independent Directors on the Board of the Company for a period of three years, w.e.f. 31 March 2019.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 10:06 IST

