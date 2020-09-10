Volumes jump at Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd counter

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 40265 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10295 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2020.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd witnessed volume of 40265 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10295 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,938.65. Volumes stood at 1635 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd saw volume of 39724 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17235 shares. The stock increased 6.99% to Rs.485.45. Volumes stood at 10871 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 58881 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29713 shares. The stock slipped 0.26% to Rs.1,601.90. Volumes stood at 46717 shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd notched up volume of 39.53 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.39.30. Volumes stood at 45.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 76642 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43924 shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.1,478.20. Volumes stood at 51089 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)