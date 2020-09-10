Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 28.72 points or 1.73% at 1691.19 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 6.99%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.83%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.07%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.07%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.55%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.27%), DLF Ltd (up 0.83%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.71%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.68%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.53 or 0.77% at 38487.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.6% at 11345.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 265.41 points or 1.86% at 14567.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.2 points or 1.37% at 4887.51.

On BSE,1501 shares were trading in green, 324 were trading in red and 69 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)