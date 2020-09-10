Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 131.79 points or 2.1% at 6412.43 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 5.01%), Adani Gas Ltd (up 3.86%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.47%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.54%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.4%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.25%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.18%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.93%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.58%), moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.53 or 0.77% at 38487.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.6% at 11345.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 265.41 points or 1.86% at 14567.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.2 points or 1.37% at 4887.51.

On BSE,1501 shares were trading in green, 324 were trading in red and 69 were unchanged.

