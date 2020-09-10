Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 25.13 points or 1.5% at 1700.43 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5.85%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.34%),CESC Ltd (up 3.19%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.34%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.75%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.69%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.37%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.78%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.74%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.53 or 0.77% at 38487.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.6% at 11345.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 265.41 points or 1.86% at 14567.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.2 points or 1.37% at 4887.51.

On BSE,1501 shares were trading in green, 324 were trading in red and 69 were unchanged.

