Jet Airways spurts after Naresh Goyal steps down as chairman

Finding a to the turnaround of has been receiving the attention of all stakeholders to enable the to restore normalcy to its level of operations. As part of the proposed solution, the company's board approved the conversion of Re 1 of lenders' debt into equity by the issuance of 11.40 crore equity shares, in accordance with the RBI Circular of 12 February 2018. With this, the consortium of Indian lenders, led by (SBI), will become the majority shareholders of

The board also approved its reconstitution by resignation of promoter, Mr Naresh Goyal, Mrs. Anita Goyal, and Mr. Kevin Knight, of from their positions on the company's board. The two nominees of the promoter and one nominee of will continue on the board. Two lender nominees will be inducted to its board, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals.

As part of the resolution plan, the lenders will provide an immediate interim funding support of Rs 1500 crore to Jet Airways. The company will also engage with payment intermediaries for release of trapped cash. The will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner. The move will see Jet Airways re-deploy several of its grounded aircraft back into its network, helping renew many of the routes it had temporarily suspended, which will help restore normalcy of operations, aiding the airline's long term transformation to continue expansion and to regain its position as a

An interim management committee (IMC) has been constituted to oversee the overall financial and operational performance of the under the overall supervision of the with the support of The airline's robust and long-term operating plan focuses on revenue enhancement and cost optimisation as the fundamental pillars of building a healthy, growing and The plan addresses a cross-section of areas in addition to an operating plan, which takes advantage of the airline's fleet, its resources, slots and its network.

As part of the resolution plan, the lenders will also begin the process of sale/ issue of shares to new investors which is expected to be completed in the June quarter.

reported net loss of Rs 587.77 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 165.25 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 1.02% to Rs 6147.98 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Jet Airways is India's premier international airline, currently operates flights to 56 destinations, including and overseas.

