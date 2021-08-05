Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

-
-
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 192.36 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 197.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97488 shares
Graphite India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2021.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 192.36 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 197.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97488 shares. The stock increased 0.89% to Rs.1,146.95. Volumes stood at 67568 shares in the last session.
Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 14.53 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.719.10. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 80668 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6976 shares. The stock gained 2.57% to Rs.739.00. Volumes stood at 20982 shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23666 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.838.70. Volumes stood at 96449 shares in the last session.
Eicher Motors Ltd saw volume of 1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19801 shares. The stock increased 3.63% to Rs.2,738.95. Volumes stood at 20260 shares in the last session.
