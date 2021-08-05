HPCL slides as Q1 PAT declines over 36% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) lost 2.85% to Rs 264 after the company's standalone net profit declined by 36.2% to Rs 1,795 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2,813.83 crore in Q1 FY21.
Net sales increased by 92.5% YoY to Rs 72,166.39 crore during the quarter. As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and net sales have fallen by 40.5% and 3.2%, respectively.
Total expenses surged 76% to Rs 75,560.66 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 42,941.72 crore in Q1 FY21. The company incurred a loss of Rs 71.35 crore during the quarter on account of foreign currency transactions and translations.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 2,396.85 crore, down by 35.7% from Rs 3,728.41 crore in Q1 FY21.
Average gross refining margin (GRM) during the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was $ 3.31 per barrel as against $0.04 per barrel during the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.
Crude thruput declined by 36.8% to 2.51 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY21 from 3.97 MMT in Q1 FY21. It is lower by 42.8% as compared with 4.39 MMT in Q4 FY21.
The company achieved domestic sales of 8.45 MMT during the first quarter, which is higher by 16.7% as compared with same period last year. It is, however, lower by 14% as compared with Q4 FY21.
HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As on 30 June 2021, ONGC held 54.90% in HPCL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU