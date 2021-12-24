Volumes jump at Sharda Cropchem Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 36.46% in the June 2021 quarter
Sharda Cropchem gains after Q2 PAT rises 68% YoY
Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 15.17% in the September 2021 quarter
Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 68.17% in the September 2021 quarter
Sharda Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Sharda Cropchem Ltd saw volume of 14.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54301 shares
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2021.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd saw volume of 14.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54301 shares. The stock increased 9.14% to Rs.347.00. Volumes stood at 45588 shares in the last session.
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd clocked volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21166 shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.738.00. Volumes stood at 13024 shares in the last session.
Vakrangee Ltd witnessed volume of 301.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.26% to Rs.41.50. Volumes stood at 117.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 6.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.50% to Rs.824.00. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 138.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.26% to Rs.1,267.45. Volumes stood at 28.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU