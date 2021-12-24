Volumes jump at Sharda Cropchem Ltd counter

Sharda Cropchem Ltd saw volume of 14.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54301 shares

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2021.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd saw volume of 14.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54301 shares. The stock increased 9.14% to Rs.347.00. Volumes stood at 45588 shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd clocked volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21166 shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.738.00. Volumes stood at 13024 shares in the last session.

Vakrangee Ltd witnessed volume of 301.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.26% to Rs.41.50. Volumes stood at 117.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 6.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.50% to Rs.824.00. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 138.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.26% to Rs.1,267.45. Volumes stood at 28.14 lakh shares in the last session.

