Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 62.32 points or 1.75% at 3492.52 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.8%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.62%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.33%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.21%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.62%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.42%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.06%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.94%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 1.12%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.73 or 0.41% at 57078.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.95 points or 0.46% at 16994.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 125.65 points or 0.44% at 28412.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 79.05 points or 0.91% at 8563.81.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1785 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

