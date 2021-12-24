Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 53.38 points or 1.78% at 2951.14 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 4.93%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.3%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.62%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.33%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 2.21%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.96%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.62%), CESC Ltd (down 1.44%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.42%).

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (up 1.06%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 0.9%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 0.85%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.73 or 0.41% at 57078.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.95 points or 0.46% at 16994.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 125.65 points or 0.44% at 28412.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 79.05 points or 0.91% at 8563.81.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1785 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

