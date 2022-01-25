Volumes jump at Sun TV Network Ltd counter

Sun TV Network Ltd saw volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49292 shares

Power Finance Corporation Ltd, REC Ltd, UPL Ltd, ABB India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 January 2022.

Sun TV Network Ltd saw volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49292 shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.481.25. Volumes stood at 85009 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 7.58 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.36% to Rs.119.10. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

REC Ltd clocked volume of 8.26 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.131.40. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd clocked volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70742 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.765.40. Volumes stood at 53432 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd saw volume of 30520 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10424 shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.2,398.95. Volumes stood at 11108 shares in the last session.

