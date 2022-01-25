Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 40.38 points or 1.05% at 3882.45 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.87%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.63%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.76%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.58%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.24%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.23%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.05%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.91%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.91%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 145.62 or 0.25% at 57345.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.7 points or 0.26% at 17104.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.42 points or 0.58% at 28805.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.62 points or 0.27% at 8540.86.

On BSE,1625 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)