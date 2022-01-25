Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 247.81 points or 1.32% at 19078.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.26%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.14%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.79%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.63%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.3%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.14%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.02%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.65%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 145.62 or 0.25% at 57345.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.7 points or 0.26% at 17104.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.42 points or 0.58% at 28805.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.62 points or 0.27% at 8540.86.

On BSE,1625 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

