Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 16850 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2043 shares

Wipro Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, IDFC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2020.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 16850 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2043 shares. The stock increased 7.34% to Rs.312.40. Volumes stood at 1402 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd recorded volume of 17.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.205.95. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd registered volume of 3.16 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59008 shares. The stock rose 12.51% to Rs.78.25. Volumes stood at 92110 shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd clocked volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63920 shares. The stock lost 0.58% to Rs.85.80. Volumes stood at 42098 shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd saw volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.14.01. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)