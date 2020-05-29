Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 15.96 points or 0.71% at 2253.97 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Rain Industries Ltd (up 12.22%), Mangalam Organics Ltd (up 4.99%),JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 4.94%),Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 4.92%),Vikas Ecotech Ltd (up 4.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Cement Ltd (up 4.69%), Pokarna Ltd (up 3.95%), Everest Industries Ltd (up 3.88%), Grasim Industries Ltd (up 3.37%), and HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 2.92%).

On the other hand, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 4.96%), Seya Industries Ltd (down 3.67%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.65%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 273.61 or 0.85% at 31926.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.5 points or 0.7% at 9423.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.66 points or 0.79% at 10854.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.6 points or 0.75% at 3867.37.

On BSE,803 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)