Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 9.21 points or 0.68% at 1359.92 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.89%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.78%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.7%), and Omaxe Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.28%), DLF Ltd (down 1.25%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.77%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 273.61 or 0.85% at 31926.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.5 points or 0.7% at 9423.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.66 points or 0.79% at 10854.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.6 points or 0.75% at 3867.37.

On BSE,803 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

