Axis Bank Ltd Falls 3.42%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 2.08%

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 13.98% over last one month compared to 10.96% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 3.42% today to trade at Rs 377.5. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 2.08% to quote at 21564.41. The index is down 10.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 3.13% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 2.34% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 39.17 % over last one year compared to the 20.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 826.55 on 06 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 25 Mar 2020.

