Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 8.54 points or 0.35% at 2456.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.79%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.62%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.48%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.44%),K E C International Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.74%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.28%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.08%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.08%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 744.51 or 1.46% at 50294.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 197.7 points or 1.31% at 14899.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.77 points or 0.21% at 20263.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.01 points or 0.47% at 6769.42.

On BSE,844 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

