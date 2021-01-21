Volumes jump at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 59500 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7114 shares
Blue Dart Express Ltd, Havells India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2021.
TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 59500 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7114 shares. The stock dropped 0.22% to Rs.6,070.00. Volumes stood at 5368 shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22718 shares. The stock gained 6.97% to Rs.4,251.85. Volumes stood at 48769 shares in the last session.
Havells India Ltd clocked volume of 182.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.1,113.50. Volumes stood at 23.71 lakh shares in the last session.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd notched up volume of 537.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.17% to Rs.121.65. Volumes stood at 353.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd notched up volume of 18.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.814.75. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.
