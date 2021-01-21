Sundaram Clayton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd and SML ISUZU Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2021.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd surged 13.33% to Rs 3062.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 251 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 118.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Havells India Ltd soared 11.46% to Rs 1136.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64570 shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd rose 8.48% to Rs 152.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30785 shares in the past one month.

SML ISUZU Ltd jumped 8.44% to Rs 516.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4793 shares in the past one month.

