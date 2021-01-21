Volumes spurt at Berger Paints India Ltd counter

Berger Paints India Ltd registered volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42171 shares

Cummins India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Havells India Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2021.

Berger Paints India Ltd registered volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42171 shares. The stock rose 1.86% to Rs.808.50. Volumes stood at 27607 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53579 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.623.75. Volumes stood at 70106 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.00% to Rs.176.50. Volumes stood at 72997 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd registered volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80230 shares. The stock rose 9.34% to Rs.1,115.10. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd saw volume of 21.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.29% to Rs.118.25. Volumes stood at 18.94 lakh shares in the last session.

