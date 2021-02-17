Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 24.19 points or 0.58% at 4181.25 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, HEG Ltd (up 8.52%), Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 4.99%),Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (up 4.76%),Graphite India Ltd (up 4.34%),Alankit Ltd (up 3.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NCC Ltd (up 3.86%), Container Corporation Of India Ltd (up 3.64%), Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.46%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (up 3.09%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 3.06%).

On the other hand, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (down 4.79%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.65%), and Snowman Logistics Ltd (down 2.66%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.13 or 0.65% at 51768.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.1 points or 0.52% at 15234.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.02 points or 0.29% at 19836.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.05 points or 0.33% at 6736.42.

On BSE,1070 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

