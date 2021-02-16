Volumes spurt at Indian Overseas Bank counter

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 65.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.80 lakh shares

Central Bank of India, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 February 2021.

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 65.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.45% to Rs.12.59. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 38.58 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.48% to Rs.15.68. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd recorded volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43495 shares. The stock gained 13.03% to Rs.227.70. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra clocked volume of 32.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.97% to Rs.19.10. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 17744 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5193 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.2,424.90. Volumes stood at 3922 shares in the last session.

