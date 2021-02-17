Page Inds slips after CEO resigns

Page Industries fell 1.90% to Rs 28800 after the company said its chief executive officer and executive director, Vedji Ticku, has resigned owing to personal commitments.

The company said Vedji Ticku has submitted his resignation letter owing to personal commitments as he wishes to spend more time with his family. His resignation was accepted by the board of directors by circulation. The resignation will be effective from close of business hours on 31 May 2021.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE.

The apparel maker's net profit jumped 76.65% to Rs 153.7 crore on a 16.78% rise in net sales to Rs 927.06 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)