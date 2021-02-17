Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 23.29 points or 1.15% at 2056.58 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 5.79%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.71%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.07%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 3.01%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.5%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.48%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.48%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.3%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.02%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.81%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.78%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.13 or 0.65% at 51768.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.1 points or 0.52% at 15234.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.02 points or 0.29% at 19836.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.05 points or 0.33% at 6736.42.

On BSE,1070 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)