Firstsource Solutions Ltd Slides 2.31%

Firstsource Solutions Ltd has added 3.98% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.63% rise in the SENSEX

Firstsource Solutions Ltd fell 2.31% today to trade at Rs 95.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.83% to quote at 25356.11. The index is down 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd decreased 1.81% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 1.65% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 54 % over last one year compared to the 26.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd has added 3.98% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19280 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 115.45 on 29 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 20.65 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)