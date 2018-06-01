Volumes jump at Vakrangee Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Cummins India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2018.

Vakrangee Ltd witnessed volume of 371.53 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 103.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.91% to Rs.34.20. Volumes stood at 8.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd notched up volume of 8.16 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 20.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40639 shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.705.65. Volumes stood at 42311 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 70177 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 17.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4058 shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.1,192.25. Volumes stood at 4578 shares in the last session.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 9.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61374 shares. The stock lost 1.79% to Rs.219.50. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd registered volume of 3816 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 999 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.261.00. Volumes stood at 2817 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 11:00 IST

