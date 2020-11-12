Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Uflex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2020.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Uflex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 57.9 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd surged 11.81% to Rs 103.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29167 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 9.95% to Rs 88.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88355 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd rose 8.25% to Rs 172.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd exploded 8.08% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8996 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)