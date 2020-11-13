Dr. Reddy's launches Succinylcholine Chloride Injection in US

-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories yesterday announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) in the U.S. market.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 November 2020. Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.23% to settle at Rs 4,826.75 yesterday.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vials a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) Injection, 20 mg/mL, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Quelicin brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $74.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), is available in multi-dose vials.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products - Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Major markets include - USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.
