Volumes jump at WABCO India Ltd counter

Gillette India Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Trident Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 March 2019.

witnessed volume of 87523 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1648 shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.6,627.00. Volumes stood at 544 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5006 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.6,614.55. Volumes stood at 4061 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 58.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.10% to Rs.590.95. Volumes stood at 89907 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 72.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.92% to Rs.72.45. Volumes stood at 7.55 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55782 shares. The stock increased 6.83% to Rs.228.25. Volumes stood at 59526 shares in the last session.

