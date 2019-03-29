Indiabulls Ventures Ltd spikes 2.34%

-
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 321.85, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.79% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% gain in NIFTY and a 21.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 321.85, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11596.2. The Sensex is at 38611.6, up 0.17%. Indiabulls Ventures Ltd has added around 14.39% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Indiabulls Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12474.35, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 219.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
