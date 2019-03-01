JUST IN
Bajaj Auto gains after decent February sales
Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 977.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14601.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6692 shares

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 March 2019.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74076 shares. The stock increased 9.17% to Rs.58.95. Volumes stood at 49784 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 31795 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6053 shares. The stock increased 7.98% to Rs.179.35. Volumes stood at 15391 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd notched up volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.50% to Rs.303.65. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 79077 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31574 shares. The stock gained 2.85% to Rs.151.80. Volumes stood at 64977 shares in the last session.

