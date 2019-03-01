Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Ltd clocked volume of 100.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares

Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 March 2019.

Ltd clocked volume of 100.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.45% to Rs.598.50. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 7855 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 702 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.21,920.00. Volumes stood at 438 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82963 shares. The stock rose 7.59% to Rs.180.05. Volumes stood at 82837 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51001 shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.433.00. Volumes stood at 54081 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 57607 shares by 14:15 IST on NSE, a 5.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9974 shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.83.40. Volumes stood at 52602 shares in the last session.

