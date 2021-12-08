Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 114.52 points or 1.52% at 7666.05 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 5.28%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.41%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.27%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.79%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 3.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.2%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.12%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.88%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.8%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.1%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 825.86 or 1.43% at 58459.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 236.4 points or 1.38% at 17413.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 379.25 points or 1.34% at 28737.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 94.43 points or 1.08% at 8850.14.

On BSE,2231 shares were trading in green, 511 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)