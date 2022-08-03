Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 63.86 points or 0.22% at 29489.37 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (up 20%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 8.25%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 7.77%),Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 4.02%),C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 1.51%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.48%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.47%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.33%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 3.7%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.76%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.66%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 172.8 or 0.3% at 57963.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 72.05 points or 0.42% at 17273.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 163.49 points or 0.59% at 27386.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.61 points or 0.81% at 8552.15.

On BSE,1278 shares were trading in green, 1397 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)