Volumes soar at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Bank of India, Future Retail Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 August 2020.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 33.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 41.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80893 shares. The stock lost 9.22% to Rs.1,381.00. Volumes stood at 46129 shares in the last session.

Bank of India notched up volume of 265.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.19% to Rs.53.70. Volumes stood at 142.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 1018.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 224.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.55% to Rs.161.75. Volumes stood at 340.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd witnessed volume of 766.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 193.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.82.85. Volumes stood at 146.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd recorded volume of 162.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.32% to Rs.361.20. Volumes stood at 54.07 lakh shares in the last session.

