Real Estate stocks soften

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 62.04 points or 3.36% at 1783.06 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 6.16%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.77%),Sobha Ltd (down 5.38%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.39%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.89%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.69%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.84%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.13%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.55%), turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 627.32 or 1.59% at 38839.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 215.35 points or 1.85% at 11432.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 601.55 points or 4.01% at 14389.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 155.41 points or 3.08% at 4890.42.

On BSE,463 shares were trading in green, 2290 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

