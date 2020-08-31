JUST IN
Business Standard

Basic materials stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 100.08 points or 3.5% at 2755.47 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 9.99%), NMDC Ltd (down 9.63%),Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (down 9.53%),DCW Ltd (down 9.5%),Pennar Industries Ltd (down 9.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (down 9.16%), Balaji Amines Ltd (down 9.07%), Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (down 8.94%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 8.73%), and TGV Sraac Ltd (down 8.51%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.98%), turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 627.32 or 1.59% at 38839.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 215.35 points or 1.85% at 11432.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 601.55 points or 4.01% at 14389.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 155.41 points or 3.08% at 4890.42.

On BSE,463 shares were trading in green, 2290 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:00 IST

