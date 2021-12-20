APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Falls 5.9%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 3.16%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 5.63% over last one month compared to 2.64% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 5.9% today to trade at Rs 961.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 3.16% to quote at 18571.79. The index is down 2.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 4.63% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 4.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 63.33 % over last one year compared to the 19.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 5.63% over last one month compared to 2.64% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42227 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1113.65 on 16 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 327.45 on 21 Dec 2020.

