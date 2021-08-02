Volumes jump at Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd counter

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 92.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 August 2021.

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 43.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.32% to Rs.735.05. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 13.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.85% to Rs.476.00. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 24.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.83% to Rs.791.00. Volumes stood at 7.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 44.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.239.30. Volumes stood at 3.54 lakh shares in the last session.

